The drama within the Cage family continues as Weston Cage is ready to battle his mother in court. The oldest of Hollywood veteran Nicolas Cage’s children was recently arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon. His mom, Christina Fulton, claims he brutally attacked her amid a mental health crisis. Weston Cage denied all claims of wrongdoings at their first hearing, alleging that Christina Fulton needed help — a sentiment she also echoed towards him.

As seen in pictures of their recent court hearing, Weston appeared at court in Downtown Los Angeles looking confident in an all-black ensemble. He arrived with an unidentified blonde woman and his lawyer, smiling as he entered the courthouse. Although he was there to face charges for allegedly assaulting his mother, Weston seemed unfazed as he pleaded not guilty to the attack. Nonetheless, Judge Susan De Witt hit him with a criminal protective order banning him from contacting Fulton.

The US Sun reported that Weston spoke briefly during the hearing to acknowledge that he understood the case was adjourned to September 19th. He also slammed Fulton after the trial, telling reporters: “She needs help.” Following the hearing, Fulton confessed she was troubled by Weston’s carefree attitude. “The absence of remorse is profoundly painful for me as both a mother and a victim,” she lamented. “I pray that he gets the mental health help he desperately needs,” Fulton added, echoing similar sentiments to her statement after Weston’s arrest. She shared a picture of the gruesome injuries resulting from her son’s alleged attack.

The snap captured severe bruising and swelling around her left eye and cheek. Fulton opened up about these wounds in an emotional message, claiming Weston’s pals alerted her about his “deteriorating mental state” on April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 p.m. “When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage,” Fulton recalled, alleging she was “brutally assaulted” by Weston while trying to help him calm down.

In her statement, Fulton stressed that, as a mother, she was “deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s ongoing mental-health crisis.” She noted it was “imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs.” Fulton echoed similar sentiments in a separate statement, adding, “I have always supported helping my son with mental health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs.” Weston was arrested on July 10th in Los Angeles for felony assault with a deadly weapon. He turned himself in to the police, with a law enforcement rep confirming the case against him was brought to the District Attorney’s office on May 10th.

Following Weston’s arrest, The Blast reported he was slammed with a hefty bond and subsequently released from jail. Sources claimed his famous father, Nicolas, paid the $150,000 bail for his son’s freedom. A source close to the Cage clan claimed Weston’s alleged attack on Fulton was a tragedy they suspected. “The family knew this was going to happen, but needless to say, it is a very big shock,” the insider shared. The altercation between Weston and Fulton reportedly started as a verbal altercation before turning physical. When police arrived, Weston had disappeared, and Fulton refused to receive treatment at the hospital.

When reports of Weston’s alleged attack on Fulton spread, the matriarch immediately shut down the speculations despite nursing bruises on her face. She claimed the pair “had no argument prior to the incident.” According to Fulton, her son had a mental health breakdown and needed help, a support she had always provided. Weston was no stranger to conflicts and was arrested in 2017 for a DUI and a hit-and-run. Weston also faced domestic violence charges after a physical dispute with ex-wife Nikki Williams. However, he blamed the incident on a “huge misunderstanding” because they were intoxicated.

With Weston Cage’s innocent plea, his legal battle with Christina Fulton may be another nasty ordeal for the Cage family.