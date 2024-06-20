Peloton instructor Jess King recently made an exciting announcement about her new wellness platform called “On the Record.” This platform is aimed at championing and supporting individuals who have been underrepresented in various communities. Jess King, who is a dancer-turned-spinner and identifies as queer, is passionate about amplifying the voices of marginalized groups.

During the Cannes Lions festival, Jess King expressed her excitement about the launch of “On the Record” and highlighted the importance of visibility and celebration for individuals like herself. She emphasized that it is essential for queer individuals to see that they are loved and celebrated for who they are, without having to endure suffering. As an LGBTQIA+ ambassador, King aims to inspire others to embrace their true selves and shine brightly, despite facing negativity from others.

The wellness platform, “On the Record,” will feature a diverse group of contributors who will provide valuable insights and perspectives on various topics related to health and wellness. Jess King, who has a wide range of interests, sees this platform as the beginning of something meaningful. She is committed to offering more context to discussions that may not be explored thoroughly on social media platforms.

In addition to the website, Jess King plans to launch a podcast as part of “On the Record” to delve deeper into important issues and share longer-form content with her audience. She hopes that this platform will not only benefit her community but also provide a space for other writers to express themselves and give back to the community.

Overall, Jess King’s initiative with “On the Record” is a significant step towards promoting inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment in the wellness space. By sharing her story and providing a platform for others to do the same, King is creating a supportive community where individuals can feel seen, valued, and celebrated for who they are. This holistic approach to wellness is sure to make a positive impact on many lives and inspire others to embrace their authenticity.