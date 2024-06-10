When Calls The Heart Season 12 Production Schedule Update

Hearties, fans of the popular Hallmark series When Calls The Heart, have been eagerly anticipating the upcoming Season 12. However, there has been a recent update regarding the production schedule for the new season.

Originally, it was reported that production for When Calls The Heart Season 12 would begin on Monday, July 8th and filming would be completed by the end of October. But there has been a change in plans, with production now set to commence a week later.

Fans can expect the cast and crew to return to the Jamestown Film Set for filming, and the anticipation for the new season continues to build. Stay tuned for more updates on the latest developments for When Calls The Heart Season 12.