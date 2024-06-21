Yellowstone fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Season 5 Part 2 since the midseason finale aired in January of last year. The Taylor Sheridan series has officially announced that the second half of the fifth and final season will premiere in November 2024, giving fans something to look forward to.

While waiting for the Dutton family drama to resume, viewers can catch up on all the action from the first eight episodes of the season on cable. Unlike the prequels 1883 and 1923, Yellowstone is not available on Paramount+, making it a bit tricky to keep up with the show. However, there are ways to ensure you can watch new episodes in real-time.

When Season 5 Part 2 of Yellowstone begins airing in November, you can watch it through a live streaming service that includes Paramount Network in its lineup. Philo offers Paramount Network in its base package, while you can add the entertainment package to Sling TV’s Orange Plan for an additional $6 to watch Yellowstone live.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who own the largest cattle ranch in the US. The teaser trailer for Season 5 Part 2 doesn’t reveal much, but viewers can expect the story to pick up where Part 1 left off. Additionally, Kevin Costner has announced that he will be stepping down from his role after this season.

With a total of 14 episodes airing in two parts, the first 8 episodes of Season 5 are already available to stream. Paramount Network has confirmed that the show will return for Season 5 Part 2 in November 2024. Fans have been patiently waiting for the final episodes, and the premiere date is finally in sight.

To watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, tune in on Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network. If you prefer to watch online, the first half of Season 5 is currently available to stream on Peacock. Once Part 2 begins airing, you can watch the show on Paramount or through live TV streaming subscriptions like Sling TV.

Other live-streaming options for Yellowstone include Philo, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV, all of which offer free trials for new subscribers. If you’d rather not sign up for a subscription service, you can purchase the fifth season of Yellowstone, including episodes 1-8, on Prime Video for $40.

For viewers looking to catch up on previous seasons, Seasons 1-4 of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock. Additionally, the prequel series 1883 and 1923 are available exclusively on Paramount+, offering fans more insight into the history of the Dutton family.

As fans eagerly await the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, there is also a new series on the horizon called 6666 (“The Four Sixes”), set in West Texas. While the original Yellowstone series may be coming to an end, there are plenty of exciting new projects in the works to keep fans entertained. Stay tuned for more updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion, and More!