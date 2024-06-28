A month before the Summer Olympics, some of the biggest names in skateboarding, BMX, and Moto X are gathering at the Ventura County Fairgrounds for the X Games Ventura 2024. This three-day competition is happening in Ventura, California for the second year in a row, and the excitement kicks off tonight.

This year, 150 athletes from 21 countries will be competing in 19 disciplines, vying for 57 medals. If you can’t make it to the event in person, here’s how you can catch all the action online. The X Games Ventura will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can still watch the X Games with a live TV streaming subscription to either Sling TV or FuboTV.

Sling TV is offering a special deal right now with 50% off your first month, making it an affordable option to stream the X Games without cable. With Sling TV, you get 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for capturing all the X Games action even if you’re not able to watch live.

Another great option for streaming the X Games Ventura is FuboTV, a sports-focused live TV streaming service. With FuboTV, you’ll have access to ESPN2, ABC, and over 200 other news, entertainment, and sports channels. Plus, FuboTV offers 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial, perfect for watching the X Games for free.

The X Games Ventura 2024 will take place from Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30. Here’s the broadcast schedule for the weekend:

– Friday, June 28: 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

– Saturday, June 29: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on ABC, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2

– Sunday, June 30: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on ABC

The event schedule for the X Games Ventura includes a variety of exciting competitions, from skateboarding to BMX to Moto X. Here are some highlights from the schedule:

– Friday, June 28: Women’s Skateboard Park elimination, Men’s Skateboard Street elimination, Women’s BMX Park final, and more

– Saturday, June 29: Men’s Skateboard Park final, BMX Dirt final, Skateboard Street Legends, and more

– Sunday, June 30: Women’s Skateboard Park final, Men’s Skateboard Street final, Moto X QuarterPipe High Air, and more

Don’t miss out on the thrilling action of the X Games Ventura 2024. Tune in online to watch your favorite athletes compete for glory in skateboarding, BMX, and Moto X.