Are you excited for WWE SummerSlam 2024? It’s that time of year again when professional wrestling fans gather to watch one of the biggest events in the industry. This year marks the 37th edition of WWE’s “Biggest Party of the Summer,” and it promises to be an exciting night with six championship titles on the line.

In tonight’s event, Cody Rhodes will defend his undisputed WWE championship belt against Solo Sikoa, while Damian Priest will defend his world heavyweight title against Gunther. Fans can also look forward to Rhea Ripley facing off against Liv Morgan for the women’s world championship. Adding to the entertainment, The Miz will be hosting the event, with a performance by Jelly Roll.

If you’re wondering how to watch WWE SummerSlam 2024 online, the event will be streaming live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network for viewers elsewhere. You can sign up for a Peacock subscription, which costs $7.99 per month for the Premium option or $13.99 per month for Premium Plus. There’s also a special deal where you can get 12 months of service for the price of 10, so now is a great time to join.

Peacock offers a wide range of pro-wrestling content, including all WWE Premium Live Events like Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, as well as historic WCW and ECW Premium Live Events.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on Saturday, August 3. The Countdown to SummerSlam show will kick off at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT), featuring the latest WWE news, analysis, and predictions from a panel of experts.

For the first time since 1996, SummerSlam is coming to Cleveland, Ohio, at the Cleveland Browns Stadium. It’s a historic event that fans won’t want to miss.

Here’s a look at the full match card for WWE SummerSlam 2024:

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther

– CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (with Special Guest Referee Seth “Freakin” Rollins)

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– United States Championship Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Get ready for an action-packed night of wrestling entertainment at WWE SummerSlam 2024! Stay tuned for more updates on celebrity news, TV, fashion, and more.