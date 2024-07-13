Novak Djokovic is on the verge of making history by winning his 25th Grand Slam title. But before he can achieve that milestone, he must face off against reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s Wimbledon final. The young Spanish player managed to defeat Djokovic in a thrilling five-set match, and now the two rivals are set to meet again on Sunday morning for the championship.

This year’s Wimbledon final is particularly special as it marks the first time since 2014 and 2015 that the tournament will have a repeat men’s singles final. Djokovic will be looking to secure his eighth championship on Centre Court and potentially tie Roger Federer’s record. On the other hand, if Alcaraz emerges victorious, he will join the ranks of Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker as one of the few men in the Open era to win multiple championships at the All England Club before turning 22.

For fans who are eager to catch all the action live, there are several options available to watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic match online. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN, but for those without cable, streaming services like Sling TV, FuboTV, and ESPN+ offer convenient alternatives.

Sling TV is currently offering a 50% discount on the first month of service, making it an affordable option to watch Wimbledon 2024. With access to ESPN and 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, viewers can easily record the final match if they are unable to watch it live. FuboTV, known for its sports-focused streaming service, also provides access to over 180 channels, including ESPN. A seven-day free trial is available for new subscribers, allowing fans to stream the Wimbledon final at no cost.

Additionally, ESPN+ offers a subscription service that allows viewers to stream the match without cable. Plans start at $10.99 per month, with the option to bundle the service with Disney+ and Hulu for added convenience. The Wimbledon final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

In addition to the highly anticipated final match, Wimbledon will feature a lineup of exciting events, including the Ladies' Doubles Final, Gentlemen's & Quad Wheelchair Singles Finals, and more. Fans can tune in to ESPN and ABC to catch all the action on the grass court.