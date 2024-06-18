The 2024 UEFA European Football Championship is currently taking place, featuring twenty-four of the top international soccer teams competing in Germany. Teams like Germany, Italy, and Spain have already secured victories, but the month-long tournament is just beginning. The final match will be held at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on July 14th, marking the end of Euro 2024.

To catch all the action from Euro 2024, there are various streaming options available for fans. Matches will be broadcast on Fox networks, including Fox, Fox Sports, and Fox Sports 2. Additionally, Fubo will exclusively show five Euro 2024 matches, making it a great choice for soccer enthusiasts. FuboTV offers access to all Euro 2024 matches and over 200 other channels. They currently have a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to stream the start of the tournament at no cost.

Another streaming service to consider is Sling TV, which is currently offering a 50% discount on the first month of any tier. This deal brings the Blue plan with Fox and FS1 down to $22.50. Sling TV also provides 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for capturing any Euro 2024 matches if you’re unable to watch them live.

The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament began on June 14th with a match between Germany and Scotland in Munich. The final match is scheduled for July 14th in Berlin. In the US, Euro 2024 matches will be shown on Fox and FS1, with some games exclusively on Fubo.

The tournament features six groups:

• Group A: Germany, Hungary, Scotland, Switzerland

• Group B: Albania, Croatia, Italy, Spain

• Group C: Denmark, England, Serbia, Slovenia

• Group D: Austria, France, Netherlands, Poland

• Group E: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine

• Group F: Czech Republic, Georgia, Portugal, Turkey

The UEFA Euro 2024 schedule includes group stage matches and knockout rounds. Throughout June, matches will take place in various cities across Germany. The Round of 16 begins on June 29th, followed by the quarterfinals on July 5th and 6th. The semifinals will be held on July 9th and 10th, leading up to the final match on July 14th in Berlin.

Stay tuned for more updates on Euro 2024 and other exciting news in the world of sports, entertainment, and fashion. Follow all the latest celebrity gossip, TV highlights, and fashion trends to stay in the know. Enjoy the thrilling matches of Euro 2024 and witness the journey to determine Europe’s top soccer team.