The 2024 Truck Series season is in full swing, with the TSport 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race set to take place at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The race will consist of 200 laps on the 0.686-mile permanent quad-oval-shaped racetrack.

Some notable drivers to watch out for in tonight’s race include William Sawalich, Marco Andretti, Ross Chastain, Sammy Smith, Jack Wood, and more. Championship-winning driver Johnny Sauter is also making his return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this year, driving the No. 16 AISIN Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

For those looking to catch the TSport 200 live, the race will be held on Friday, July 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). The event will be aired on FS1, but if you don’t have cable, there are other options available to stream the race.

Sling TV is offering a cost-effective way to stream live NASCAR races this season, with access to all four channels airing NASCAR events. They are currently running a promotion where you can get $25 off your first month, making it an affordable option for racing fans. Additionally, FuboTV is another platform where you can catch all NASCAR races in 2024, with a seven-day free trial available for new subscribers.

In addition to the TSport 200, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is packed with exciting races, including the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, and the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The season will culminate with the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on November 10.

Get ready for an action-packed evening of racing with the TSport 200 and enjoy the thrill of NASCAR at its finest.