Get ready for an action-packed race as the 20th event of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Pennzoil 250, is set to kick off at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Starting at 3:30 p.m. ET, fans can expect to witness some of NASCAR’s rising stars battle it out for the checkered flag.

Today’s race will see a total of 38 cars vying for the top positions. Notable entries include Joe Graf Jr. and Aric Almirola representing Joe Gibbs Racing. Graf Jr. will be making his debut in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series, adding an element of excitement to the event. Carson Kvapil will be back with JR Motorsports, while Josh Berry will be behind the wheel of the No. 15 car for AM Racing and Conor Daly will be piloting the No. 26 car for Sam Hunt Racing.

For those looking to catch all the live action but don’t have access to cable, there are several streaming options available. The Pennzoil 250 will be aired on USA Network, and viewers can tune in via live TV streaming services such as Sling TV and FuboTV.

Sling TV is offering a special deal where you can get $25 off your first month, making it an affordable option to watch live NASCAR races. With packages starting at just $20, Sling TV also provides 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, allowing you to catch up on the race later if you’re unable to watch it live.

Alternatively, FuboTV offers a Pro plan with over 200 channels, including USA, and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. While the regular subscription is priced at $79.99 per month, FuboTV is currently offering a seven-day free trial, giving fans the chance to watch the Pennzoil 250 at no cost.

In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, both Sling TV and FuboTV provide access to a wide range of sports content, including NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and international soccer games, making them ideal choices for sports enthusiasts.

The Pennzoil 250 race is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage available on USA Network. So, don’t miss out on the adrenaline-pumping action as the drivers compete for victory at one of the most anticipated races of the season.