Today is an exciting day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the Brickyard 400 NASCAR race is back after a three-year hiatus. This year marks the 30th anniversary of this prestigious race, so be sure to tune in before the green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Some of the previous winners of the Brickyard 400 include NASCAR champions and Hall of Famers like Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Tony Stewart, Bill Elliott, and Kevin Harvick, who has won the race in 2020 and 2019. This year’s race will feature 39 drivers, including former winners Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, and Jimmie Johnson.

If you’re wondering how to watch the Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series race today, there are a few options available even if you don’t have cable. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, but you can also stream it through live TV streaming services like Sling TV and FuboTV.

Sling TV is offering a $25 discount on your first month, making it an affordable option to catch all the live NASCAR action. With Sling TV, you get 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, so you can record the race if you’re unable to watch it live.

On the other hand, FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers, allowing you to watch the Brickyard 400 at no cost. Their Pro plan includes over 200 channels, including NBC, and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage.

The 2024 NASCAR Brickyard 400 is scheduled for Sunday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live on NBC. Make sure to check out the entry list to see which drivers will be competing in this year’s race.

In addition to the Brickyard 400, FuboTV also provides access to other sports events like NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and international soccer games. Don’t miss out on the action and start your free trial today to enjoy all the live sports coverage available on FuboTV.