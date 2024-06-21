The journey to the Paris Olympics is well underway with the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials taking place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Athletes from across the country will be vying for a chance to represent Team USA in various track and field events such as running, hurdling, jumping, throwing, and race walking. Running from June 21 to June 30, this event promises to be one of the most intense and thrilling competitions of the year.

For those who want to catch all the action live, the Trials will be broadcast on NBC, with USA Network providing same-day delayed coverage. However, if you don’t have cable, you can easily stream the event on Peacock for just $5.99 a month. In addition to the Trials, Peacock offers access to a wide range of live sporting events, news, exclusive shows, hit movies, and more. With a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus plan, you can even stream the entire 2024 Summer Olympics.

If you prefer to watch the Trials through a live TV streaming service, options like FuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV also provide coverage, including events broadcast on USA Network.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials kick off on Friday, June 21 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). One of the most anticipated athletes to watch is Sha’Carri Richardson, the recent winner of the 100-meter event at the Prefontaine Classic. Richardson will be competing in both the 100 and 200-meter races. Another standout athlete is Noah Lyles, a six-time world champion who is aiming to upgrade his bronze medal from the 200m sprint at the Tokyo Games to gold this summer.

For fans eager to see Richardson in action, here is the schedule for the women’s 100m and 200m races:

Women’s 100m

– Friday, June 21 at 5:53 p.m. ET – Round 1

– Saturday, June 22 at 6:00 p.m. ET – Semi-finals

– Saturday, June 22 at 7:50 p.m. ET – Final

Women’s 200m

– Thursday, June 27 at 5:51 p.m. ET – Round 1

– Friday, June 28 at 7:06 p.m. ET – Semi-finals

– Saturday, June 29 at 5:27 p.m. ET – Final

To ensure you don’t miss any of the exciting moments at the Trials, here is the full streaming schedule for the competition:

(Full streaming schedule details)

Looking ahead, the 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin on Friday, July 26, 2024, and will run through Sunday, August 11, 2024. NBCUniversal will be the official broadcaster of the event, with live streaming available on Peacock and select events airing on USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC, and E!.

Looking ahead, the 2024 Paris Olympics are set to begin on Friday, July 26, 2024, and will run through Sunday, August 11, 2024. NBCUniversal will be the official broadcaster of the event, with live streaming available on Peacock and select events airing on USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC, and E!.