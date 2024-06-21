The European leg of the Formula 1 season is kicking off with the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend. Following an exciting race in Montreal, the 10th Grand Prix of the 2024 F1 season will be the start of a thrilling triple header, followed by races in Austria and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The race on Sunday will be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain.

For those looking to watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix online, there are several options available. The race will be broadcast live on ESPN, but for those without cable, streaming services like Sling TV, FuboTV, and ESPN+ offer the opportunity to catch all the action.

Sling TV is currently offering a deal with 50% off the first month, making it an affordable option for watching the Spanish Grand Prix. With 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, fans can easily record the race if they are unable to watch it live.

FuboTV, known for its sports-focused live TV streaming service, also provides access to F1 races online. While the subscription costs $79.99 per month, there is currently a seven-day free trial available for new users to stream the Spanish Grand Prix for free.

Another option to watch the Spanish Grand Prix is through ESPN+, which will be streaming the race live. Along with F1 events, ESPN+ offers exclusive content including live events, original shows, and on-demand content for a budget-friendly price of $10.99 per month or $109.99 for the year.

The Spanish Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 9 a.m. ET. The race will air live on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

In addition to the Spanish Grand Prix, the 2024 F1 season will feature a record-breaking 24 races around the world. Following Spain, races in Austria, Great Britain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Azerbaijan, Singapore, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas, Quatar, and Abu Dhabi will round out the season.

