The 2024 BET Awards is a highly anticipated event that celebrates the achievements of Black and minority entertainers in music, film, and sports. This year, the talented actress Taraji P. Henson, known for her roles in “Empire” and “Hidden Figures,” will be hosting the event for the third time. The awards show will feature performances by artists like Ms. Lauryn Hill, Victoria Monét, and Ice Spice.

The BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on the BET channel from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. For those without cable, there are multiple options to watch the show online. Paramount+ users can stream the BET Awards live with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan, which costs $12 per month. Additionally, new customers can sign up for a free seven-day trial to watch the awards show for free.

Other live streaming services that include BET in their offerings are Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and Philo. Some of these services offer free trials, allowing viewers to watch the BET Awards without paying. Hulu + Live TV, for example, has a 3-day trial, while FuboTV and Philo offer 7-day trials.

The 2024 BET Awards will feature performances by a star-studded lineup, including Usher, who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Other performers include YG Marley, Ice Spice, Tyla, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét. The event will also feature a special guest presenting the award to Usher.

In addition to the performances, the BET Awards will highlight the achievements of various artists with nominations in categories like Album of the Year, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Group, Best Collaboration, and more. The event will also include special awards like the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award and the Youngstars Award.

Overall, the 2024 BET Awards promises to be an exciting and memorable event, showcasing the talent and contributions of Black and minority entertainers in the industry. Don’t miss out on this night of celebration and recognition of excellence in music, film, and sports.