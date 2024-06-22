Swifties are probably familiar with the ongoing feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun that led to the re-recording of her six albums. Swift signed with Big Machine Records when she was just 15 years old, which meant she gave up control of her songs to the record company. As the years went by, Swift attempted to buy back the rights to her songs, but Big Machine decided to sell those rights to record executive Scooter Braun in 2019. This decision sparked a very public and heated feud between Braun and Swift, who already had a strained relationship.

Now, fans have the opportunity to delve deeper into the legal battle between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun through a new docuseries called “Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood,” which started streaming on Max on June 21st. This isn’t the first time Max and Discovery+ have explored famous feuds. Prior to the Swift-Braun docuseries, they aired “Johnny vs. Amber,” focusing on the legal battles between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, as well as “Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce,” discussing the breakup of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The docuseries “Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood” consists of two 60-minute episodes, both of which are currently available for streaming. One episode delves into Taylor’s perspective on the events that unfolded, while the other episode provides insight into the sale of ownership from Scooter Braun’s point of view. Legal experts, journalists, and individuals close to both parties analyze the intricacies of artistic rights, the impact of gender dynamics in the music industry on the situation, and the influence of Swifties on the final outcome.

For those interested in learning more about this significant case in music history, here’s everything you need to know about watching “Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood” on streaming platforms.

The docuseries is exclusively available for streaming on Max. If you haven’t subscribed to Max yet, here are some important details to consider: the streaming service offers content from HBO, Discovery, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, and more. Members can enjoy popular shows like “True Detective,” “90 Day Fiance,” “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” “Game of Thrones,” and its prequel “House of the Dragon” for as little as $9.99 per month. By opting for an annual plan, you can save an additional 20%. Additionally, the service offers a free 7-day trial, allowing eligible customers to watch “Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood” at no cost.

Both episodes of “Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood” premiered on Max on June 21st. The first episode, titled “Taylor’s Version,” focuses on Taylor Swift’s perspective, while the second episode, titled “Scooter’s Version,” delves into Scooter Braun’s side of the story. Fans of both artists and those intrigued by the music industry’s inner workings won’t want to miss this in-depth look at a high-profile dispute.

In a world where celebrity feuds and public controversies often dominate headlines, “Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood” offers a unique opportunity to gain insight into the complexities of the music industry, artist rights, and the power dynamics at play. Whether you’re a dedicated Swiftie or simply curious about the story behind the headlines, this docuseries promises to be a compelling and educational watch.