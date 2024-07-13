Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is back, celebrating the best in movies, television, music, and sports for the year. This year’s awards show will be hosted by none other than SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star, marking the first time animated characters will host the event. Talented singer and songwriter Taylor Swift leads the nominations with six nods, followed by Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Justin Timberlake.

If you’re looking to catch all the slime-filled action on the evening of Saturday, July 13, one of the easiest ways to watch is with FuboTV. The show promises to be exciting and entertaining, especially with SpongeBob and Patrick at the helm. While details about the event are still under wraps, past performers like Charli D’Amelio and Bebe Rexha have graced the stage, with Kid Laroi set to perform this year.

The Kids’ Choice Awards will air on Nickelodeon at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry! You can still watch the ceremony live through various streaming services like FuboTV, Philo, and Hulu + Live TV. FuboTV offers access to Nickelodeon, NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, and more, making it a great option for sports fans as well.

Philo is another budget-friendly choice with over 70 channels available to watch live or record, including Nickelodeon. Plus, both FuboTV and Philo offer free trials for new customers, so you can sign up, watch the Kids’ Choice Awards, and cancel your plan without any cost.

The nominations for the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards cover a wide range of categories, from favorite TV shows and movies to favorite music artists and social media stars. With fan-favorite nominees like Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé, the competition is sure to be fierce.

So mark your calendars for Saturday, July 13, and get ready to tune in to the Kids’ Choice Awards for a fun-filled night of entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of animated characters like SpongeBob and Patrick or rooting for your favorite music artist, there’s something for everyone at this year’s awards show. Don’t miss out on all the excitement and surprises that Nickelodeon has in store for viewers!