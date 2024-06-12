Nicole Kidman was honored at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, where Morgan Freeman delivered a humorous speech that caused Kidman to cover her daughter’s ears. The exclusive clip from the ceremony showed Freeman joking about Kidman’s thoughts on receiving the prestigious award and had the audience in stitches.

Freeman, a former costar of Kidman’s, was joined by other celebrities like Meryl Streep, Naomi Watts, and Reese Witherspoon to pay tribute to the actress. When Kidman took the stage, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to work with talented storytellers and portray unconventional women in film and television.

Accompanied by her husband Keith Urban and daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, Kidman stunned in a gold custom Balenciaga outfit at the event. The AFI tribute to Kidman will air on TNT and Turner Classic Movies in June, giving fans a chance to celebrate the actress’s incredible career.

Don’t miss the chance to watch the star-studded event honoring Nicole Kidman and hear Morgan Freeman’s funny speech by tuning in to the broadcast in June. Stay updated on the latest celebrity news and inspiring stories by signing up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter.