The Fourth of July is a special holiday filled with activities like fireworks, barbeques, and pool parties. One event that shouldn’t be overlooked is Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. This competition showcases professional eaters chowing down on delicious hot dogs in a jaw-dropping display of skill and speed.

Last year, Miki Sudo won the women’s competition by eating 39.5 hot dogs in just 10 minutes, while Joey Chestnut claimed victory in the men’s division by devouring an impressive 62 hot dogs. This year, the competition promises to be even more exciting, especially with Chestnut being banned due to a deal with Impossible Foods.

The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest is part of Major League Eating and requires serious dedication and talent from its participants. The event is set to take place on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. The women’s competition kicks off at 10:45 a.m. ET, followed by the men’s competition at 12:00 p.m. ET.

For those looking to watch the contest unfold, ESPN2 and ESPN3 will be airing the event. ESPN3 will feature the “Miki Sudo Camera,” focusing on the defending champion, while ESPN2 will showcase the men’s competition. If you don’t have a cable plan, you can still catch the action by streaming it on Sling TV, which includes ESPN2 and ESPN3 in its lineup.

While watching the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest may require a cable subscription or streaming service, there is a way to watch the men’s competition for free. FuboTV, a sports-centric live-streaming service, offers a free seven-day trial for new customers. This means you can sign up on Independence Day, enjoy the event, and cancel your subscription afterward at no cost.

In addition to the hot dog eating contest, another Fourth of July event worth watching is Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. This spectacular display, one of the nation’s largest, will be broadcast on NBC and streamed live on Peacock. You can catch the fireworks show for free on FuboTV during their free trial period.

So, if you’re looking for some thrilling entertainment this Fourth of July, be sure to tune in to the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest and enjoy the excitement of competitive eating at its finest.