Summer is heating up, and that means it’s time to dive back into the world of Love Island. The new season of Love Island USA is set to premiere this week, bringing six weeks of steamy reality romance that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Season 6 will feature a group of attractive singles heading to the villa in Fiji, where they will try to form connections and win hearts both on and off the island for a chance to compete for $100,000. Stepping in as the host for Season 6 is Ariana Madix, known from Vanderpump Rules, who will guide viewers through all the drama and good looks that are sure to unfold.

Ready to tune in to one of the hottest reality shows of the summer? Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island USA, from where to stream it to the release schedule and more.

Love Island USA will premiere on Tuesday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The American edition of Love Island can be streamed exclusively on Peacock, where you can enjoy all the drama and excitement. With a subscription starting at $5.99 per month, you can access a wide range of content, including live sports, popular sitcoms like Parks and Recreation and The Office, Bravo shows, Hallmark movies, and much more. There are also options for an ad-free premium subscription for $12 per month or a special student discount.

New episodes of Love Island USA will be released six days a week starting on June 11, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The episodes will continue to stream on Peacock every day at the same time during premiere week and then on Thursdays through Tuesdays thereafter.

This season, Love Island USA will be hosted by Ariana Madix, who is taking over from Sarah Hyland. The cast of Love Island Season 6 includes a variety of interesting individuals, such as a snake wrangler, a day trader, a deck hand, and even the brother of NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Last season, Love Island USA had 37 episodes over a six-week period, and this season is expected to follow a similar format. The main difference between Love Island UK and Love Island USA lies in the hosts, contestants, and the prize money awarded to the winning couple. If you’re interested in watching Love Island UK, you can do so for free on ITVX in the UK with the help of a VPN like ExpressVPN.

In the US, Love Island UK episodes will eventually be available on Hulu, but they will be released a week after their UK premiere. So, if you’re a fan of reality TV shows, including Love Island, Hulu’s basic subscription at $8 per month might be worth considering.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the drama, romance, and excitement of Love Island USA as the new season unfolds with all its twists and turns. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the show or a newcomer looking for some entertaining reality TV, Love Island is sure to deliver the drama and romance that will keep you hooked all season long.