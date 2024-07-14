The much-anticipated day has finally arrived as England gears up to face Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Millions of fans are expected to tune in to watch the match live on BBC One and ITV 1 tonight at 8pm. Both channels will be broadcasting the game simultaneously, thanks to a deal between the broadcasters.

Viewers have the option to choose between BBC’s coverage, featuring Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, and Guy Mowbray, or ITV’s coverage with Gary Neville, Karen Carney, Roy Keane, and Mark Pougatch. While BBC’s coverage is funded by the TV Licence, viewers also need a TV Licence to watch the match on ITV.

It is important to note that according to TV Licence rules, any live broadcast on any channel requires a TV Licence. This includes watching the match on streaming services like ITVX or ITV Hub. Failure to have a TV Licence while watching live TV can result in a fine of up to £1,000, along with legal costs and compensation.

In terms of technical aspects, the BBC iPlayer offers the match in HDR (high dynamic range), providing better color reproduction on modern 4K TVs that are HDR capable. However, the choice between BBC and ITV ultimately comes down to personal preference. Some may prefer the familiar faces and voices of BBC, while others may enjoy the unique perspective offered by ITV, such as American referee analyst Christina Unkel, who has been praised as a ‘breakout star’ of ITV’s coverage.

So, as fans gear up to watch the Euro 2024 final, it is essential to ensure that you have a valid TV Licence to avoid any legal consequences. Whether you choose to watch on BBC or ITV, the most important thing is to enjoy the thrilling match between England and Spain.