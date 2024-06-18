The Florida Panthers have a chance to secure their first-ever NHL championship tonight as they face off against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Despite leading the series 3-1, the Panthers couldn’t complete the sweep in the last game, giving the Oilers a chance to fight back.

In Game 4, the Oilers showed their strength with an impressive 8-1 victory on home ice, proving they are not ready to give up just yet. This sets the stage for an exciting and intense matchup in Sunrise tonight. Can the Oilers turn the series around with a win over the Panthers?

For those looking to tune in and catch all the action, Game 5 is set to start at 8 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, there are several streaming options available.

One popular choice is Sling TV, which offers a cost-effective way to stream the Stanley Cup Final without cable. Currently, there is a special deal that gives you 50% off your first month of Sling TV, bringing the price down to $22.50 per month. Additionally, Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free DVR recording space, allowing you to watch the games at your convenience.

Another option is FuboTV, which offers a Pro Plan with 199 channels, including ABC and ESPN Deportes. They are currently offering a seven-day free trial, so you can catch tonight’s game at no cost. Hulu + Live TV is also a great choice, providing access to ABC and ESPN Deportes along with over 90 other channels. They are offering a three-day free trial, allowing you to watch the game for free.

If you prefer to watch on ESPN+, you can also catch the Stanley Cup Final there. A subscription to ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year, and they also offer a bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

As for the schedule, Game 5 will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be exclusively broadcast on ABC, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes for Spanish speakers. The Stanley Cup Final schedule includes Game 6 on Friday, June 21, and Game 7 on Monday, June 24, if necessary.

Don’t miss out on the thrilling conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. Tune in tonight to see which team will come out on top and claim the championship title.