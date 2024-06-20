Copa America 2024 is here, bringing three weeks of exciting soccer matches to 14 cities across the United States. This year marks the 48th edition of the tournament, making it the second time it has been hosted in the U.S. The action kicks off with defending champions Argentina facing off against Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Soccer fans are in for a treat as they watch Argentina, led by superstar Lionel Messi, attempt to secure back-to-back titles in what could potentially be Messi’s final appearance in the tournament. Additionally, teams like the United States, Canada, and Mexico are using this tournament as preparation for the 2026 World Cup, which they will be co-hosting.

For those looking to catch all the Copa America 2024 action, there are several ways to watch the matches without cable. Fox networks, including Fox, FS1, and FS2, will be airing the games. One popular option is to subscribe to FuboTV, a sports-centric live TV streaming service that offers access to over 190 channels, including Fox. FuboTV currently has a seven-day free trial for new users, allowing fans to stream the start of the tournament for free.

Another streaming option is Sling TV, which is currently offering a 50% discount on the first month of any tier. This deal brings the Blue plan, which includes Fox and FS1, down to $22.50. Sling TV also offers 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for capturing Copa America matches for later viewing.

The Copa America 2024 tournament begins on Thursday, June 20 with the Argentina vs. Canada match at 8 p.m. ET. The competition will feature 32 games and culminate in the final match on Sunday, July 14. Fans can look forward to key dates like the opening ceremony on June 20, the group stage from June 20 to July 2, quarterfinals from July 4-6, semifinals on July 9-10, the third-place match on July 13, and the final on July 14.

For a full schedule of Copa America 2024 matches, fans can refer to the following list:

As the tournament unfolds, soccer enthusiasts can stay updated on the latest news, player performances, and match outcomes.