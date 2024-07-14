Copa America will be coming to an end tonight in Miami, as Argentina goes head-to-head against Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. Lionel Messi and his team will be looking to defend the title for Argentina, while Colombia, who are playing in their first final in 23 years, are on an unbeaten streak of 28 games. This final will be a tough challenge for them as they face off against the reigning World Cup champions.

Argentina secured their spot in the final by defeating Canada 2-0, with Messi scoring his first goal of the tournament. This marked his 109th international goal, making him the second-highest-scoring player in men’s international soccer. On the other hand, Colombia earned their place in the final by beating Uruguay 1-0.

For those looking to watch the Argentina vs. Colombia final match online without cable, it will be airing live on FS1. If you don’t have cable, the best way to catch all the live action of Copa America 2024 is by subscribing to FuboTV or Sling TV.

Sling TV is a great option for livestreaming the final tonight, with a current deal offering 50% off the first month of any tier, making the Blue plan with Fox available for just $22.50. Sling TV also provides 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, so you can record the match if you’re unable to watch it live.

If you prefer FuboTV, their sports-centric live TV streaming service will give you access to Fox to watch the final, along with over 180 other live channels. FuboTV is currently offering a seven-day free trial, so you can stream the Copa America final for free.

The Argentina vs. Colombia final will kick off on Sunday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). The match will be broadcast live on Fox, so be sure to tune in to catch all the action.

