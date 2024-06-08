Scorpions Singer Klaus Meine Expresses Disappointment in Russian Fans’ Political Views

Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine recently spoke out about the political views of their Russian fans, calling them “very sad.”

The German band, known for hits like “Wind Of Change,” which revolves around the political shift in Europe in the late 1980s, has a strong following in Russia. However, Meine expressed his frustration with some fans’ political opinions.

“I don’t want to lose a single fan,” the 76-year-old told Playboy magazine. “But when you hear, ‘we loved your music, but now you’re cooperating with the Nazis,’ what else can you say?” Meine added. He mentioned that these fans used to passionately sing songs like “Wind Of Change,” but it seems they didn’t truly understand the message behind them, which he finds “very, very sad.”

Despite his disappointment, Meine emphasized that he does not want to condemn all of Russia. “At the funeral of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, we saw that there is an opposition – so ultimately, it’s not about Russia as a whole, but about the regime.”

The Scorpions’ music has always been a symbol of unity and hope, and Meine’s comments shed light on the complexities of being a beloved figure in a country with differing political views.

Source: ntv.de, lar/AFP

