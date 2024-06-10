wannabeatles-kick-off-brentwood-summer-concert-series

Brentwood’s Summer Concert Series Kicks Off with The WannaBeatles

The City of Brentwood’s “Summer Concert Series” began with a bang at Crockett Park in Brentwood, Tennessee, on Sunday, June 2, 2024. The event featured a performance by The WannaBeatles, drawing in Beatles fans and music enthusiasts from all around. The concert took place at the Eddie Arnold Amphitheater and marked the start of the 35th annual Brentwood Concert Series.

The upcoming weekends will continue to showcase more musical talents, with the A1A Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band set to perform next. All the events will be held at Crockett Park’s Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, situated at 1500 Volunteer Parkway. Stay updated on the latest happenings by following Brentwood’s official social media accounts. For additional details, such as the lineup of food trucks for each event, visit the official website of Brentwood’s Summer Concert Series.