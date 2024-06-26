Fans of the popular reality TV show “Vanderpump Rules” are buzzing with excitement over rumors of a potential reboot with a brand new cast. The speculation began when the official Instagram account for Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR, posted a group photo of their staff with a cryptic caption. Bravo TV and the production company Evolution USA were also tagged in the post, leading fans to believe that this could be a hint at a fresh start for the show.

Many fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the rumored reboot. Some expressed enthusiasm for the idea of a new cast, with one user suggesting that the original cast members could make occasional appearances to keep the show nostalgic. Others, however, voiced concerns about the lack of diversity in the potential new lineup, calling for more representation on the show.

Reality television blogger Up and Adam also joined in on the speculation, pointing out that Lou Zapata, the daughter of one of Lisa Vanderpump’s business partners, was included in the group photo. This led to further speculation about the future of the show and whether a new cast was indeed in the works.

These rumors come on the heels of Lisa Vanderpump hinting at the possibility of a revamped cast during a podcast interview. Vanderpump expressed interest in seeing young aspiring actors and models working at SUR, hinting that a new cast could be on the horizon. While nothing has been confirmed yet, fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the future of “Vanderpump Rules.”

As the buzz around a potential reboot continues to grow, fans are eagerly anticipating any news about the show’s future. Whether a new cast will indeed be introduced or if the original stars will make a return, one thing is for sure – “Vanderpump Rules” fans are in for an exciting ride as they wait to see what the next season will bring. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.