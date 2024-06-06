Vinted Reveals the Most Popular Luxury Bag Sold on the Platform

Vinted, the online platform for second-hand clothing resale, has released a report on the top-selling luxury items. The most coveted item by users turns out to be a handbag.

In their report, Vinted unveiled the top 10 luxury brands sold on their platform. Leading the list are renowned French and Italian fashion houses such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci. With luxury brands come iconic models. The results also highlight the best-selling pieces this year, shedding light on those items that resell the best on the platform. The most sought-after bag, globally, is the Neverfull MM (medium model) from Louis Vuitton. Since its creation in 2007, this tote adorned with the timeless Monogram canvas from the French house has been incredibly popular. Highly appreciated for its generous size and minimalist design, the Neverfull is an elegant bag that can hold everything one needs, making it ideal as an everyday accessory as well as for travel. In second place in the ranking is the iconic Moncler Maya puffer jacket.

Vinted also reports on the specific purchasing trends in each country. In 2024, the French have developed a passion for the Dior B22 sneakers, while in the UK, the Canada Goose Wyndham parka and the Gucci Dionysus mini bag are among the most coveted items. In Spain, Zimmermann dresses are highly sought after, while in Poland, the Celine Triomphe and Lady Dior bags are the most searched for. In the Netherlands, there is a strong interest in Maison Margiela’s Tabi boots launched in 1988 and Chanel’s Cambon bag from 2009. In Germany, the MCM Shopper bag and a Louis Vuitton clutch from the 1990s are generating the most excitement, according to Vinted.

