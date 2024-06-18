Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, was seen flaunting her stunning figure on a boat trip in Formentera, Spain. The Italian model, 26, donned a tiny white bikini as she enjoyed the sun with friends. Vittoria, known for her work with top fashion brands like Chanel and Prada, also dived into the sea, relaxed on a paddle board, and went snorkeling during the outing.

Her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio has been making headlines since they were first linked in August 2023. The couple has been spotted together at events like the Rolling Stones concert in Nevada, where they were seen sharing kisses and affection. Despite the attention, Vittoria remains focused on her modeling career and has walked the runway with big names like Kendall Jenner and Claudia Schiffer.

In addition to her professional success, Vittoria has also captured Leonardo’s heart with her passion for environmental causes. The couple has been dating exclusively since August 2023 and celebrated Leo’s 49th birthday together in a star-studded bash. They seem to have a strong connection and enjoy spending time together at various events and outings.

Vittoria’s fun-filled boat trip in Formentera showcased her adventurous side and love for the outdoors. She made the most of the sunny day by engaging in water activities and relaxing under the sun with friends. The beautiful scenery and crystal-clear waters provided the perfect backdrop for her holiday escapade.

As Vittoria and Leonardo continue to enjoy their relationship, fans eagerly follow their love story and public appearances. The couple’s chemistry and affectionate moments reveal a genuine bond between them, while Vittoria’s thriving career and Leo’s support add another layer to their dynamic. Their journey together promises exciting adventures and shared experiences in the spotlight.