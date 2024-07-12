Italian model Vittoria Ceretti was recently seen kissing actor Theo James in a commercial for Dolce & Gabbana in Italy. The two were spotted wearing matching swimsuits as they cozied up on a small inflatable boat on the beach in Capri. Vittoria, 26, flaunted her figure in a white bikini while Theo, 39, showed off his muscles in a white speedo.

Despite their convincing chemistry in the commercial, Theo James is actually married to Ruth Kearney and they have two children together. On the other hand, Vittoria has been in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio for almost a year. The pair was seen together last August on an ice cream date in Santa Monica and have been spotted partying and kissing in Ibiza.

Leo and Vittoria were even seen grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles, where Vittoria was seen wearing a large ring on her wedding finger, sparking rumors about an engagement. Vittoria, who was previously married to DJ Matteo Milleri, has a successful career in the fashion industry, walking the runway for top brands like Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Versace.

The 26-year-old model has also appeared in campaigns for Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, and Bulgari, and has worked with Chanel and Vogue. Despite her busy career, Vittoria seems to have found love with Leonardo DiCaprio, who is reportedly smitten with her and enjoys spending time with her on a deeper level.

The couple’s relationship first became public in September of last year, and they have been seen together on various outings and trips. Vittoria’s social media following has also grown, with 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Her relationship with Leo has been the subject of much speculation, given his reputation for dating younger women and not settling down.

Overall, Vittoria Ceretti’s career and love life seem to be on the rise, with her recent commercial with Theo James generating buzz and her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio keeping fans and the media intrigued. Despite the rumors and attention, Vittoria continues to focus on her modeling career and her blossoming romance with one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors.