Virginie Viard Steps Down as Chanel’s Artistic Director, Paving the Way for New Leadership

In a significant shift for the fashion industry, Virginie Viard has announced her departure from Chanel after five years as the artistic director of fashion collections. This move leaves a prestigious position open at the French luxury house, sparking speculation and anticipation for who will fill her shoes.

Viard took on the role in 2019, following the passing of iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld, with whom she had worked closely for decades. During her tenure, she successfully modernized Chanel’s aesthetic while paying homage to the brand’s rich heritage. Now, as she exits, Chanel is preparing to announce her successor in the near future.

Under Viard’s leadership, Chanel experienced substantial growth, with the brand’s earnings reaching new heights. Her departure marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for the renowned fashion house. As the industry eagerly awaits news of the next artistic director, the fashion world is abuzz with speculation and excitement.

This transition at Chanel comes amidst a series of notable changes in the fashion landscape, including other high-profile departures and appointments. With Viard’s final collection set to debut at Paris Haute Couture week in June, all eyes are on Chanel as they prepare to unveil the next chapter in their storied history.