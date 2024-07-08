Viola Davis recently shared a rare glimpse into her life as a mom with her teenage daughter, Genesis. The Oscar-winning actress posted a sweet photo of herself and Genesis standing together in the kitchen over the holiday weekend. In the caption, Davis expressed her love for her soon-to-be 14-year-old daughter.

In the photo, Davis, 58, is seen wearing casual attire with one arm around Genesis, who is dressed in beige cargo pants and a black tank top with her hair styled in red and black braids. The actress added some bracelets, earrings, and a head wrap to complete her look. Davis received heartwarming comments from friends and fellow celebrities on the post, praising how beautiful and grown-up Genesis looks.

Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, adopted Genesis back in October 2011. The couple, who have been married since 2003, welcomed Genesis into their lives and have expressed how much joy and light she brings to their family. Davis has previously shared that becoming a mother gave her a new purpose in life and deepened the meaning of her existence.

In a previous interview, Davis mentioned that Genesis has expressed interest in following in her mother’s footsteps and becoming an actress. While Davis is supportive of her daughter’s dreams, she has also emphasized the importance of education and independence. Despite Genesis’ aspirations, Davis wants to ensure that her daughter is well-rounded and capable of standing on her own two feet when the time comes.

The actress also shared a family photo on Easter, showcasing the close bond she shares with Genesis and Tennon. The post was met with warm wishes and love from fans who appreciate seeing the actress’s personal side. Davis’s openness about motherhood and her relationship with Genesis has resonated with many who admire her as both a talented actress and a dedicated mom.

Overall, Viola Davis’s recent social media post gives fans a heartwarming glimpse into her life as a mother and the special bond she shares with her soon-to-be 14-year-old daughter, Genesis. The actress’s openness about motherhood and family life serves as a source of inspiration for many who admire her talent and authenticity on and off the screen.