vikings-valhalla-sets-final-season-premiere-date-and-unveils-trailer-tv-news-roundup

Netflix has released a trailer for the final season of “Vikings: Valhalla,” which is set to debut on July 11. This series is a sequel to Michael Hirst’s “Vikings” from MGM Television and created by Jeb Stuart.

The show is based in the early 11th century and follows the adventures of famous Vikings Leif Eriksson, Freydis, and Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson. The third season picks up seven years after the end of Season Two. Freydis now leads pagan Jomsborg, while Leif and Harald have gained fame in Constantinople. However, they face even greater challenges as they pursue their destinies.

Returning cast members include Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, and Bradley Freegard. The executive producers are Jeb Stuart, Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.

In other TV news, E! has given the green light to the half-hour comedic docuseries “Denise Richards and the Wild Things,” which follows the life of Richards and her family. The series, starring and executive produced by Richards, is set to premiere in 2025.

Richards expressed excitement about returning to E! after previously appearing on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The series will showcase the family’s fun, love, and unpredictability.

The Critics Choice Association announced the return of Randy Sklar and Jason Sklar as hosts for the Critics Choice Real TV Awards. The event will honor John Walsh with the Career Achievement Award and present the inaugural Sam Rubin Award to Tom Bergeron in honor of the late journalist.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “The Traitors” lead this year’s nominations, with presenters including Alfonso Ribeiro, Jane Lynch, and Kirsten Dunst.

Additionally, “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild” is set to return for a second season on NBC, following a successful first season with over 1.1 million weekly viewers. Hosts Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant will continue to showcase impactful conservation stories in the upcoming season.

Overall, the TV landscape is filled with exciting developments, from final season premieres to award show announcements and returning wildlife shows. Viewers can expect a diverse range of content to enjoy in the coming months.