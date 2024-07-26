Prince Harry recently won a settlement of £140,000 after a court found that illegal tactics were used to gather information about him for tabloid stories. The court ruled that half of the stories about him by the Mirror Newspaper Group invaded his privacy. However, during an ITV interview, some viewers switched off as Harry talked about being constantly monitored when he was younger.

Harry and Meghan Markle now live in the USA after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. Despite the sympathy some fans showed for Harry’s struggles with the media, some viewers expressed fatigue with his story and refused to watch the interview. They took to Twitter to share their opinions, with one person saying they couldn’t stand it and another declaring that no one should watch.

During the interview, Harry emphasized that his ongoing battle with the press was a major factor in his strained relationship with other members of the royal family. He also mentioned the invasive headlines about his past relationships and his late mother, Princess Diana, who he believes was a victim of hacking in the 1990s. Harry expressed his reluctance to bring his wife back to the UK due to these past experiences.

Despite the criticism, some fans praised Harry for speaking out against media intrusion and commended him for his bravery. The Prince stated that he felt uniquely positioned to fight for justice, especially in light of the injustices his mother faced.

In addition to the interview content, a body language expert analyzed Harry’s emotions during the discussion about Princess Diana exclusively for Express.co.uk. The expert provided insights into Harry’s feelings and reactions, shedding light on his deep emotional connection to his mother’s struggles.

Overall, the interview shed light on Harry’s ongoing battle with the media and his determination to seek justice for himself and others who have faced similar challenges. Despite viewers’ mixed reactions, the interview highlighted important issues surrounding privacy, media scrutiny, and the impact of tabloid stories on individuals and their families.