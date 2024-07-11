Ed Balls and Kate Garraway started off Thursday’s episode of Good Morning Britain by highlighting England’s incredible victory over the Netherlands in the Euros. The win, secured by Ollie Watkins’ 90th-minute goal, secured England a spot in the 2024 Euros final. This momentous event was the main focus of the show on Thursday, with Ed Balls and Kate Garraway leading the coverage.

During the broadcast, a poll was conducted on the Good Morning Britain X account, asking viewers to vote on whether there should be a bank holiday on Monday, regardless of the outcome of the final match against Spain. However, this move did not sit well with many viewers, who took to social media to express their disapproval. One viewer expressed their disbelief, stating, “I now think Ed Balls has lost his marbles if he thinks Monday should be a bank holiday if England win the Euros.”

The backlash from viewers regarding the bank holiday poll sparked controversy and led to a negative reaction on social media. Many fans voiced their opinions online, criticizing the idea of a potential holiday if England emerged victorious in the final. The heated discussion surrounding this topic added an unexpected twist to the show’s coverage of the Euros and generated significant buzz among viewers.

As the story continues to develop, the Showbiz Express.co.uk team will be providing updates on the latest information related to this controversy. For the most up-to-date news and developments, be sure to refresh the page regularly. Additionally, viewers can subscribe to receive email updates on the latest TV news stories by signing up for the TV newsletter.

In addition to following Express on Google News, Apple News, and Flipboard for more content, viewers can also receive Twitter alerts for breaking news by following @Daily_Express. For the latest updates on TV and showbiz news, following @expressceleb on Twitter is recommended.

Stay connected throughout the day for the latest TV stories, features, videos, and pictures by following Express on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ExpressCelebrity. By staying informed and engaged with Express, viewers can stay abreast of the trending topics and breaking news in the world of television.