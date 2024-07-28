BBC viewers were not pleased with the coverage of the gymnastics event during the Olympics. Many expressed their disappointment on social media, criticizing the lack of coverage of Team GB athletes and the overall quality of the broadcast. Due to the BBC losing its status as the primary broadcaster for the Games, viewers were limited to only 250 hours of live coverage compared to Discovery+ which offered 3,800 hours.

Some viewers took to Twitter to vent their frustrations, pointing out that they could not watch all the Team GB gymnasts compete due to the limited coverage provided by the BBC. Others criticized the BBC for its handling of the Olympics and questioned the purpose of paying a license fee. The decision to sell the European TV rights to Warner Brothers Discovery for £1.1 billion resulted in the BBC’s reduced coverage of the Games.

Despite the criticism, some viewers were satisfied with the BBC’s coverage, praising the network for its live broadcast of the gymnastics event on BBC One and other sports on BBC iPlayer. However, the split coverage meant that some iconic moments, such as Simone Biles’ routines, were only available on BBC iPlayer.

Simone Biles, the legendary US gymnast, made a comeback at the Tokyo Olympics with impressive routines, including the Biles II move. While some of her performances were aired on BBC One, the rest could only be viewed on BBC iPlayer. The coverage of the Paris Olympics will continue on BBC One and BBC iPlayer until August 11.

Overall, the dissatisfaction with the BBC’s Olympics gymnastics coverage highlights the challenges faced by viewers when major broadcasting rights are acquired by different networks. The limitations on live coverage and the split broadcasting of events can lead to frustration among audiences who want to follow their favorite athletes closely. Viewers may need to explore alternative platforms like Discovery+ to access comprehensive coverage of the Olympics and other major sporting events in the future.