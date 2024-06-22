Viewers Criticize ‘Insufferable’ Guest on Saturday Kitchen Repeat Episode

Fans of BBC’s Saturday Kitchen were not pleased with the guest appearance of singer Lulu on a repeated episode of the show. The episode, which aired on Saturday, June 22, saw host Matt Tebbutt accompanied by chefs Georgina Hayden, Genevieve Taylor, and Jason Atherton, along with special guest Lulu.

However, many viewers quickly switched off their TVs as soon as they saw that Lulu was on the show. Some took to social media to express their disappointment, with one user stating, “#saturdaykitchen Lulu’s on, so I’ve switched off.” Another viewer mentioned, “Just watching the Greek dish then I’m off too.”

One particularly critical viewer wrote, “Annnnd that’s turned off. Ain’t no way I’m enduring the insufferable one-hit wonder Lulu for a morning, it wasn’t even her song! Talk about a grifter, she’s convinced she’s bigger than god, the poor cow. #SaturdayKitchen.” Another person questioned the choice of guest, saying, “Of all the guests in all the world … why, just why? #SaturdayKitchen.”

Despite the negative feedback, there were also viewers who enjoyed seeing Lulu on the show. Some praised her personality, with one viewer commenting, “Lulu seems such a good laugh, brilliant lady #SaturdayKitchen.” Another expressed excitement, saying, “Its @lulushouts today!!!!! Weeeeeeeeeeell, I’m really looking forward to this. #saturdaykitchen.”

During her appearance on the show, Lulu made an interesting revelation about her personality, sharing that she considers herself to be a private person. She mentioned, “I’m actually quite a private person. I can be chatty as hell here, I’m chatty chatty and personable but really and truly I don’t let everybody in, if you know what I mean. I keep certain things to myself. I’m, hopefully, discreet on some level.”

In addition to the guest appearance, there was some behind-the-scenes drama involving host Matt Tebbutt and former host James Martin. Tebbutt, who took over hosting duties from Martin in 2016, appeared to make a playful jab at his predecessor during an interview. The two chefs have been playfully competing for viewership and ratings, with Tebbutt jokingly mentioning the importance of staying on air and paying the mortgage.

Overall, the episode of Saturday Kitchen featuring Lulu as a guest received mixed reviews from viewers, with some criticizing her presence while others enjoyed her company on the show. The behind-the-scenes banter between Tebbutt and Martin added an extra layer of entertainment for fans of the cooking show.