The premiere episode of Douglas Is Cancelled sparked debate among viewers as they criticized the ITV drama for its frustrating and infuriating opener. The series follows the story of a beloved news presenter, portrayed by Hugh Bonneville, who faces accusations of making a sexist joke at a wedding and must fight to salvage his career. The plot revolves around his evolving relationship with his younger colleague, Madeline Crow, played by Karen Gillan, after news of the alleged incident surfaces.

While the full series was released on ITVX, the first episode aired on ITV1, prompting mixed reactions from the audience. Some viewers found the show to be a sharp satire on modern cancel culture, while others labeled it as frustrating and unrealistic. Criticisms included the script being poorly written, the acting being exaggerated, and the characters lacking depth and realism. However, fans of the show praised Karen Gillan’s performance, describing it as exceptional.

Despite the mixed reviews, many viewers expressed anticipation for the upcoming episodes and commended the series for addressing the topic of cancel culture. Writer Steven Moffat, known for his work on Doctor Who and Sherlock, intentionally kept the inspiration for the story’s real-life character a secret, adding an element of mystery to the narrative. Moffat emphasized the complexities of cancel culture and its impact on individuals’ reputations and public perception.

As the series progresses, viewers can expect to uncover the truth behind the allegations against Douglas and form their conclusions on whether his actions warranted cancellation. Moffat’s decision to withhold crucial information until the conclusion of the show adds suspense and intrigue to the storyline, engaging audiences and prompting discussions on the consequences of cancel culture in today’s society.