BBC Breakfast viewers were not impressed with the coverage of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump’s meeting on the show this morning. The pair discussed the war in Ukraine during their meeting, which sparked criticism from the audience.

A photo of Boris Johnson giving a speech to a nearly empty room at a conference on Tuesday circulated on social media, causing some viewers to question his popularity. However, he later shared a picture of himself meeting with Donald Trump, just days after the former president survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Interestingly, back in 2020, Johnson had criticized Trump, calling him unfit to hold the office of the President of the United States due to his “stupefying ignorance.” He had even joked about not wanting to expose Londoners to the risk of meeting Trump. However, the tables seemed to have turned as Johnson decided to meet with Trump in Milwaukee and praised him for his courage and resilience following the assassination attempt.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment with BBC Breakfast for featuring coverage of what they referred to as a meeting between two “failed and disgraced” politicians. Some viewers called out Johnson for being a hypocrite for suddenly becoming friends with Trump after criticizing him in the past.

One Twitter user pointed out the irony of Johnson’s change of heart, while another criticized the editorial line of the BBC for promoting Trump. The meeting between Johnson and Trump seemed to overshadow other news stories, with some viewers expressing their surprise at the attention given to the two politicians.

