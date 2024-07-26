SAG-AFTRA has been in negotiations with video game publishers for over a year and a half, but a deal has not been reached. The union is concerned about the use of artificial intelligence to exploit actors in major games. They want to ensure that actors are not taken advantage of by the convenience bargaining group, which includes companies like Activision Productions Inc., Disney Character Voices Inc., and Electronic Arts Productions Inc.

The strike, effective from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 26, is against all video game companies under the Interactive Media Agreement. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, emphasized that video game industry profits are driven by the creative people who design and create games, including SAG-AFTRA members. These actors bring game characters to life and deserve fair compensation and the right to consent to the use of their faces, voices, and bodies in AI technology.

Supporters of the union movement expressed their concerns on social media. Many believe that AI cannot replicate the human experience in the same way that human actors can. This sentiment highlights the importance of protecting the artistry and authenticity that actors bring to video game performances.

This strike follows a 118-day strike against the Alliance Motion Picture and Television Producers, which ended in November 2023 with a successful resolution. The agreement reached during that strike aimed to provide SAG-AFTRA members with the opportunity to build sustainable careers across various entertainment categories.

The ongoing strike against video game publishers underscores the importance of fair treatment and compensation for actors in the gaming industry. As technology continues to advance, it is crucial to ensure that human performers are not replaced or exploited by artificial intelligence. SAG-AFTRA’s efforts to protect its members set a precedent for safeguarding creative professionals in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.