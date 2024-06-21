The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 24, reveal that Devon Hamilton-Winters may agree to rethink his Paris trip. Although he agreed to fly there with Abby Newman, he may need to stay in Genoa City instead. This change of plans may lead Abby to lean on Traci Abbott during this family crisis, as Ashley Abbott is not allowing visitors yet. Jack Abbott also decides to stay in Paris, so Abby, Traci, and Jack may band together despite Abby’s anger.

In the meantime, a business meeting at Chancellor-Winters will take place to convince Billy Abbott that Lily is fully onboard with running Abbott-Chancellor together. However, Lily is actually lying to Billy about her true intentions and wants to get rid of the merger. Mamie Johnson may be outraged when she learns about this fake plan, as she wants Lily, Devon, and Nate Hastings to work at their own family’s company.

Devon’s instincts about Billy and Lily celebrating at Society may lead to bad news for him in the future. On the other hand, Victor Newman receives some good news. Kyle Abbott may have another confrontation with Diane Jenkins-Abbott that pushes him closer to joining Glissade. Victor’s encouragement for Kyle to consider co-running Glissade with Audra Charles might be his best career move, as Kyle starts to see Victor’s point about his lack of opportunities at Jabot.

As Kyle navigates through custody boundaries with Summer Newman, he may face frustration and be determined to make some big life changes. The Young and the Restless spoilers hint at twists and turns ahead for Kyle, so stay tuned for more predictions on the highs and lows of the show. For thrilling updates and news on The Young and the Restless, CDL is the place to be.