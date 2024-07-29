Victoria Fuller, known from her appearance on The Bachelor, has recently made a big announcement to Bachelor Nation. She has confirmed that she is in a relationship with Will Levis, who is a quarterback for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL. The news was revealed through their Instagram stories, where Will posted a picture of them hugging and added a white heart emoji to show his love. Victoria then reposted the story with a caption that simply said, “life update.”

Sources close to the couple have mentioned that their relationship is still new, but they are both enjoying getting to know each other. Victoria even showed her support by attending the first day of training camp for the upcoming NFL season. This news comes shortly after Victoria shared details about her breakup with Gregg Grippo, another former Bachelor star. They had been together for a year before deciding to part ways in April.

Victoria has been through public breakups before, as she was previously engaged to Johnny DePhillipo from Bachelor in Paradise. However, their engagement did not last long after the show ended. She then met Gregg through Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy, who are also part of the Bachelor franchise. On the other hand, Will Levis had previously dated internet personality Gia Duddy before entering into his new relationship with Victoria.

It seems like both Victoria and Will have had their fair share of ups and downs in the world of reality TV and professional sports. Despite the challenges that come with being in the public eye, they are both navigating their new relationship with excitement and positivity. As fans eagerly follow their story, it remains to be seen how their romance will unfold in the coming months.