Victoria and David Beckham recently enjoyed a romantic weekend in Sardinia as they celebrated their upcoming 25th wedding anniversary. The couple was seen relaxing on a yacht, with David showing off his fit physique in green swimming shorts while Victoria looked elegant in a sundress and wide-brimmed hat.

Their middle son, Romeo, also joined them on the trip after his recent breakup with his girlfriend. The Beckhams are gearing up to celebrate their silver wedding anniversary on July 4, commemorating 25 years since their lavish wedding at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.

Victoria and David first met in 1997 when she attended one of his football matches, and the rest is history. They got engaged in January 1998, with Victoria taking charge by presenting David with a more expensive ring after his proposal. The couple now has four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, and have built a successful business and property empire together.

David has always been confident that he would end up with Victoria, even telling his friends after seeing her in a Spice Girls music video. The couple has amassed a fortune of £455 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List 2024, and continue to be an inspiration to many.

As they approach their milestone anniversary, Victoria and David are known for their fun-loving and enduring relationship. They prioritize laughter, family, and friendship in their marriage, which has become a model for others to admire. The couple is likely planning a lavish celebration for their anniversary, following Victoria’s extravagant 50th birthday party in London.

The Beckham family enjoyed their time in Sardinia, with Romeo taking a jet ski out for a ride, David showing off his tattoos while soaking up the sun, and Victoria looking chic in her boat attire. The couple’s love story and successful partnership are a testament to their enduring commitment to each other and their family.