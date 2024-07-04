Victoria Beckham and David Beckham recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in style. The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 1999, commemorated the special day by donning their iconic matching purple outfits that resembled their wedding reception attire.

In a joint Instagram post on July 4, Victoria shared a video zooming in on her husband’s butt while they were gardening, playfully stating, “Yep, still got it! Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit!” The post also featured the couple holding hands and expressing their love for each other and their children.

David also took a trip down memory lane by sharing sweet photos from their wedding day and footage of Victoria trying on one of her dresses at present. He captioned his social media post with, “We still got it. Love You.”

Their anniversary celebration is just one of many instances where the Beckhams have shown their unwavering love and support for each other and their family. David recently expressed his love for his children on Father’s Day, emphasizing that they are his greatest achievement in life. Victoria and David have shared numerous adorable moments together, from attending family events to enjoying vacations and engaging in fun activities with their kids.

The couple’s Instagram posts and shared memories reflect the strong bond and affection they have for each other and their family. They have been a source of inspiration for many fans, showcasing what a loving and supportive relationship looks like after 25 years of marriage.

Through their public displays of affection and commitment to each other, Victoria and David Beckham continue to set an example of enduring love and partnership that many admire and aspire to have in their own lives. Their journey together serves as a testament to the power of love, respect, and dedication in maintaining a successful and fulfilling relationship. Here’s to many more years of happiness and love for the Beckhams!