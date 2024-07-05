Victor Newman from The Young and the Restless will be answering Claire’s questions about the Newman-Abbott feud on Monday, July 8. He will explain to her why there is so much tension between the two families and caution her about getting involved. Despite hiring Kyle Abbott to work with Audra Charles at Glissade, Victor is not pleased with the growing connection between Kyle and Claire. He will advise her to keep her distance to avoid getting caught in the middle of the Abbott-Newman drama.

Meanwhile, Phyllis and Nick will have different ideas on how to help their daughter Summer, who is struggling with her feelings for Kyle. Nick wants to help Summer calm down and see things clearly, while Phyllis has a riskier plan in mind. Nick is concerned that Phyllis’s plan could backfire and make things worse for Summer.

In Paris, Traci Abbott will have a surprise reunion with Danny Romalotti and Christine Blair. The trio will catch up and share stories from their travels. They may also discuss Ashley Abbott and hope that she is doing well. The reunion will bring joy to Traci, and fans can look forward to more reconnecting in the upcoming episodes.

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint at new scenes for Alan Laurent, Christine, Danny, and Traci. Viewers can expect to see more developments in their relationships and friendships. As the story unfolds, fans can stay updated with CDL for more predictions and insights into the happenings in Genoa City. Stick around for all the latest news and updates on The Young and the Restless.