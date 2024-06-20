Victor Newman runs into Devon Hamilton-Winters in the park and expresses his concerns about Tucker McCall’s business troubles. Victor worries that Tucker might try to weasel his way into Devon’s family if he returns to Genoa City. However, Devon reassures Victor that there’s no need to worry.

Meanwhile, Katie Abbott is feeling down at the tack house and confides in Victoria Newman about missing her old room. Katie questions Claire Grace’s behavior and wonders if she’s faking her recovery. Despite Victoria’s reassurances, Katie remains worried about Claire.

At Crimson Lights, Kyle Abbott learns about Katie’s concerns and offers support to Claire. Claire suggests that Kyle could leave Jabot if he’s not happy there. Later, Claire receives a text from Victor asking to meet with her.

Audra Charles brags to Nate Hastings about her victory over Tucker but declares she’s done with love. Nate proposes a toast in hopes of changing Audra’s mind. Nate also warns Audra to be cautious about a secret investor with a potential hidden agenda.

Victor surprises Audra by suggesting that Kyle should be her co-CEO at Glissade. Despite Audra’s initial resistance, Victor makes it clear that working with Kyle is non-negotiable. Kyle is also shocked by Victor’s proposal but eventually agrees to the arrangement.

In another development, Lily Winters settles the lawsuit drama with Daniel Romalotti Jr. and decides to move forward with running Abbott-Chancellor with Billy Abbott. Lily wants to undo the merger first, which surprises Billy but he agrees to her terms.

Devon feels uneasy seeing Lily celebrate with Billy and confides in Nate about his suspicions. Lily assures Devon that she has everything under control and hints at a plan to convince him to run Winters. Devon, however, remains wary and asks Nate to keep an eye on Billy while he’s in Paris.

As the storyline progresses, tensions rise between Lily, Billy, and Devon, setting the stage for potential conflicts and power struggles.