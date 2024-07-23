Vicky Pattison, the reality TV star, was devastated to find out that her £200,000 engagement ring had been stolen. The incident occurred when she discovered that her luggage, containing the precious ring, had gone missing on a train from Newcastle. Vicky, who is set to get married this summer to her fiance Ercan Ramadan, was seen in tears at the train station after the discovery.

The emerald cut diamond ring holds immense sentimental value to Vicky, especially since her wedding is just five weeks away. She has been reported to be inconsolable and frantic about the situation. Vicky has contacted the police regarding the theft and is hopeful that the ring will be recovered soon.

Prior to the theft, Vicky had been eagerly preparing for her wedding, which she described as costing as much as a house. She expressed her panic and excitement leading up to the big day, admitting to feeling a mix of emotions. Vicky’s fiance Ercan Ramadan had proposed to her during a trip to Dubai in February 2022, and the couple recently celebrated their joint hen and stag do in a luxurious yacht with friends.

The unfortunate incident of the stolen engagement ring has added to Vicky’s pre-wedding stress, leaving her in a state of distress. Despite the setback, she remains hopeful that the situation will be resolved, and she can soon focus on her upcoming nuptials with Ercan. The couple’s love story, from the romantic proposal to the extravagant celebrations, has captured the hearts of fans, and Vicky’s fans are eagerly awaiting updates on the situation.