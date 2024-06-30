Former reality TV star Vicky Pattison shared her frightening experience of being rushed to the hospital after her health took a serious hit due to her exhausting work schedule. The 36-year-old celebrity opened up about the terrifying symptoms she experienced, leading to her hospitalization.

Vicky revealed that she had been pushing herself too hard, ignoring the warning signs that her body needed a break. She admitted that she hadn’t allowed herself any recovery time after recovering from COVID-19, which had compromised her immune system. The busy schedule, lack of sleep, anxiety, exhaustion, loss of appetite, and lack of exercise all took a toll on her health.

After experiencing severe headaches, sore throat, fever, aches, pains, and swollen throat, Vicky knew something was seriously wrong. Despite trying to see a doctor, she ended up being referred to the emergency room, where she received fluids, antibiotics, and pain relief. The diagnosis included glandular fever, a major infection, and an abscess in her throat.

Vicky shared her hospital experience with fans, emphasizing the importance of listening to one’s body and taking breaks when needed. She acknowledged that this health scare was a wake-up call for her and expressed regret for pushing herself to the point of physical breakdown.

Despite the initial hope of being discharged soon, Vicky realized that she needed more time to recover and promised to prioritize her health moving forward. She reassured fans that she was feeling better but acknowledged the challenges of managing pain medication.

Throughout this ordeal, Vicky has been supported by her fiancé Ercan, who has been by her side during her hospital stay. The celebrity’s candid revelations about her health struggles serve as a reminder of the importance of self-care and listening to one’s body’s signals.

As Vicky continues her recovery journey, she hopes to inspire others to prioritize their well-being and not ignore the warning signs of burnout. This experience has taught her valuable lessons about the importance of balance, rest, and self-care in maintaining good health.