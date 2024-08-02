Vicki Gunvalson has firmly denied the recent allegations of financial and elder abuse made against her by Diane Field in a lawsuit. Gunvalson’s attorney emphasized that the reality TV star is appalled by the false accusations and has followed her client’s wishes by placing insurance products as requested.

Gunvalson, a well-respected insurance broker with over three decades of experience, has helped numerous clients throughout her career. She vehemently refutes each allegation in Field’s complaint and remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency. Gunvalson’s attorney stated that she did not engage in any behavior that could be construed as financial elder abuse, breach of fiduciary duty, or fraud.

Field’s lawsuit alleges that Gunvalson and her business partner, Ali Hashemian, exploited her with fraudulent sales tactics. Field, who had a considerable net worth with her late husband, claims she met Gunvalson at a dinner in 2016, where Gunvalson expressed interest in her financial situation. Gunvalson allegedly promised Field a secure and diversified plan to lower her taxes and increase financial capital for her children.

Field asserts that Gunvalson advised her to invest in a life insurance policy under false pretenses, leading her to believe it was a one-time payment of $300,000 to cover a $6 million payout for her family. However, Field discovered it was an annual fee and accuses Gunvalson of intentional misrepresentation.

This is not the first time Gunvalson has faced financial and elder abuse allegations. In 2019, Joan Lile, an 82-year-old woman, sued Gunvalson for allegedly not providing promised benefits after her husband’s death. The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice in 2020.

Gunvalson’s attorney has vowed to vigorously defend her against the recent lawsuit filed by Field and protect her reputation. Gunvalson maintains her innocence and continues to stand by her commitment to honesty and integrity in her professional dealings.

It is essential to thoroughly investigate these allegations and allow the legal process to determine the truth in such contentious matters. Gunvalson’s case highlights the importance of transparency and ethical conduct in financial transactions, particularly when dealing with vulnerable individuals like the elderly.