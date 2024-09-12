Vicki Gunvalson, known as the OG of the OC, recently made headlines for calling out her former friend, Tamra Judge, in the latest drama between the two reality TV stars. Gunvalson expressed her opinion that Judge is a “good actress” after watching an Instagram video where Judge sobbed and pleaded with Gunvalson to stop talking about her daughter, Sidney Barney.

During an interview on the “Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn,” Gunvalson commented on Judge’s emotional video, stating, “Were there tears? There were no tears. She’s a good actress.” This bold statement from Gunvalson sheds light on her perspective of the situation and adds fuel to the ongoing feud between the two women.

The rift between Gunvalson and Judge escalated when Judge publicly shared her emotional plea to Gunvalson, hoping to put an end to discussions about her strained relationship with her daughter. Gunvalson, however, questioned Judge’s intentions behind posting the video, suggesting that it was a ploy for attention. Gunvalson emphasized that if Judge truly valued their friendship, she would have reached out privately instead of resorting to a public display of emotion.

The tension between the former friends has been brewing for some time, with Gunvalson making it clear that their relationship was primarily a “work friendship.” Gunvalson’s comments on the podcast highlighted her belief that true friends do not treat each other in the manner that Judge had displayed, further solidifying her stance on the matter.

As the drama continues to unfold, Gunvalson remains steadfast in her position, expressing no regrets about causing Judge distress by discussing her family issues publicly. Gunvalson believes that Judge’s repetitive mentions of her estranged relationship with her daughter have only fueled the ongoing conflict between them, leading to further animosity.

Despite the public nature of their feud, Gunvalson has urged Judge to reconcile with her daughter, emphasizing the importance of healing their fractured relationship. Gunvalson’s podcast, “My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast,” has served as a platform for her to address the ongoing issues between her and Judge, offering insight into her perspective on the situation.

The dynamic between Gunvalson and Judge has been strained ever since Judge’s divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Barney, which resulted in a rift with her daughter, Sidney. Judge has openly discussed the challenges of navigating her relationship with Sidney, who sided with her father following the divorce, causing a significant divide within the family.

In a heartfelt plea on social media, Judge expressed her pain and frustration over Gunvalson’s continued discussions about her family situation, pleading for peace and privacy. Judge’s emotional video highlighted the toll that the ongoing conflict had taken on her, showcasing the depth of her distress over the situation.

The complexities of the relationship between Judge and her daughter, Sidney, have been a central theme in their ongoing feud, with both women grappling with the emotional fallout from their strained family dynamics. Judge’s candid revelations about her struggles with Sidney’s estrangement have shed light on the profound impact of their fractured relationship.

Despite their tumultuous history, both Gunvalson and Judge have remained resilient in their respective positions, refusing to back down in the face of mounting tensions. The unresolved issues between the two women continue to simmer, fueling speculation about the future of their friendship and whether reconciliation is possible.

As the saga between Gunvalson and Judge unfolds, fans of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” are left wondering what the next chapter will hold for these former friends turned foes. The drama surrounding their feud serves as a reminder of the complexities of relationships, both on and off-screen, and the enduring impact of unresolved conflicts in the public eye.