Vick Hope looked stunning in a shiny copper dress as she attended the launch of NAOMI: In Fashion at London’s V&A. The BBC Radio 1 presenter, 34, was all smiles at the event celebrating supermodel Naomi Campbell’s new exhibition. She wore a metallic BOSS dress with capped sleeves, a tight waistband, and a full skirt. To complete her look, Vick chose gold accessories like a clutch bag, stilettos, and diamond jewelry.

The Naomi: In Fashion exhibition will showcase Naomi Campbell’s incredible 40-year career in the fashion industry. It is scheduled to open on June 22, 2024, and run until April 6, 2025, featuring pieces from designers who have been instrumental in shaping Naomi’s career. Designers like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, and more will have their creations on display.

Vick recently returned from Spain, where she attended Scott Mills’ wedding with Calvin. Scott, the BBC Radio 2 presenter, married his partner Sam Vaughan, whom he started dating in 2016 and proposed to in 2021. Vick and Calvin were thrilled to celebrate with the couple, who had attended their own wedding back in 2023. Vick and Calvin had a Glastonbury-themed wedding in September and enjoyed a luxurious honeymoon in Brindisi, Italy.

In February, Vick shared her decision to drop the Nigerian Igbo ‘Nwosu’ from her surname for professional purposes. She mentioned that it was a tough choice suggested by her agents, but she will always identify as Victoria Nwayawu Nwosu-Hope. Vick and Calvin’s love story goes way back to the mid-Noughties when a 19-year-old Vick turned down 24-year-old Calvin’s advances. They joke about it now, reflecting on how their relationship has evolved.

Scott Mills recently tied the knot with producer Sam in a beautiful Mediterranean Villa in Barcelona. The ceremony was a sight to behold with Scott’s former co-host Chris Stark taking on the role of Master of Ceremonies. While Calvin became a highly successful DJ and producer, amassing a fortune of over £200 million, Vick admitted she had no idea he would become so successful. Their engagement was a private affair, and Vick emphasized the importance of keeping their personal life away from social media.

Vick’s journey in the fashion and entertainment industry continues to be filled with exciting events and experiences. Her presence at the NAOMI: In Fashion launch was a testament to her style and grace, as she celebrated the remarkable career of supermodel Naomi Campbell. As Vick and Calvin navigate their life together, their love story serves as a reminder that true connections can withstand the test of time.